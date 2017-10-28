Russian & Indian pilots fly Su-30 jets in joint drills near Vladivostok (VIDEO)

Russian and Indian pilots have been jointly flying Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets outside Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East. The drill is part of the annual INDRA wargames which the two countries’ troops, air forces, and navies take part in.

It was the first time they have jointly flown Russian Air Force Su-30 fighter jets, the defense ministry said in a statement. Joint crews were also flying Antonov An-26 transport planes as well as Mi-8 helicopters. Around 10 international crews carried out reconnaissance and ground support missions as part of INDRA 2017.

Around 240 Su-30s are in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is a long-time user of Soviet- and Russian-made aircraft. The Su-30 is the IAF’s main air superiority fighter, along with lighter MiG-29 jets.

Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seat, supermaneuverable fighter jet designed by Russia’s Sukhoi Aviation Corporation as an upgrade of the Su-27 family. Most Su-30s are operated by the Russian, Indian, Malaysian, Chinese, and Venezuelan militaries.

Indian and Russian pilots flew Russian Mi-8 aircraft today practicing troop insertion in support of ground operations in #INDRA2017pic.twitter.com/7SYmljt14q — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) October 27, 2017

Moscow and New Delhi kick-started the 2017 edition of INDRA exercise earlier in October. This year’s drills involved warships, ground troops, and combat jets from both countries.

The Indian contingent includes 350 infantrymen, 80 airmen, and 480 sailors. Russia is represented by approximately 1,000 troops of the military’s Eastern Military District, as well as warships from the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.