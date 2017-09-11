Gonna need a bigger pool: Stricken great white released into public pool (VIDEOS)
The bizarre incident unfolded at Fairy Bower Sea Pool after a young great white shark washed up on the shore of Manly Beach.
Witness Dan Korocz said on Instagram that he was about to go swimming when he was faced with a shark struggling on the shore of the Sydney beach.
According to ABC News, the shark washed up on Manly Beach at around midday, before it was removed to Fairy Bower Sea Pool, some 500 meters away.
The pool has been a popular bathing spot since 1929, but is unlikely to have housed a more fearsome creature over the decades.
With the swimming area cleared for the recovering shark, throngs of people gathered on the edge of the pool to grab videos of the unlikely visitor.
My local pool had a visitor today 🦈 #Repost @coastalwatch (@get_repost) ・・・ A juvenile great white shark is spending the night in the Fairy Bower pool in Manly as marine experts continue to monitor it's health. See the full story on up now in latest news. Video by @sammyleesimmons #shark #greatwhite #manlybeach
Manly resident Daniel Cook took drone footage of the rescue effort, showing the juvenile shark being tended to by marine biologists in the triangular pool.
The shark was eventually transported to Manly Sea Life Sanctuary on Monday evening, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.
RT.com has contacted the Manly Sea Life Sanctuary for further comment.