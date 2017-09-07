N. Korea won’t have ‘bright future’ if it keeps testing nukes & missiles – Japan PM Abe

North Korean nuclear and missile programs are a serious threat to global stability, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, adding that if Pyongyang continued to pursue its agenda, it will not have a “bright future.”

“Today at the meeting with President Putin we had a profound discussion of the North Korea issue, which is now a threat that requires an urgent response,” Shinzo Abe told a joint press conference with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

“This is a serious threat to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula; this is a serious challenge to the global non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. We have the same understanding of the situation. I condemn North Korea in the strongest verbal form possible for the nuclear testing conducted.”

“If North Korea follows this path, it will not have a bright future. This is a message that should be sent to North Korea to make it change its stance,” Abe stressed.

Russia and Japan have reached a common understanding of the Korean Peninsula’s issues and will cooperate closely, including within the UN Security Council, Abe added.

“Indeed, a lot of attention has been paid to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula at the talks. We’ve already raised it during the telephone talks on September 3 and today we followed with the detailed discussions,” Putin said.