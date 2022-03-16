Russia will respect private ownership unlike the West – Putin
Foreign assets in the country may not be nationalized, according to the Russian president
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the country has no plans to nationalize foreign assets. Unlike Western countries, we will respect property rights, he added.
The arrests of the nation’s foreign assets and those of Russian businesses is a lesson for the country's entrepreneurs, according to Putin.
"There is nothing more reliable than investments at home," the president said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
