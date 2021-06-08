 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust explores why trade gap between US & China is so high

8 Jun, 2021 11:34
China’s import numbers have surged in May while the trade deficit with the United States continues to widen, rising 13% month-on-month compared to April.

Boom Bust is joined by John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Business School, to discuss whether the two nations are willing to make any changes to improve their relationship.

“I’m sure that the Ministry of Foreign Trade in China takes a position in private that they would like to see an easing of the relationship and more investment and trade linkages with the US, and discussions between the two sides to resume,” says Quelch.

He explains that “As in the US, there are hardliners in China who see this as a moment of opportunity to press for China to press home its advantage and to not make any such concessions to the US.”

