RT’s Boom Bust explores why trade gap between US & China is so high

China’s import numbers have surged in May while the trade deficit with the United States continues to widen, rising 13% month-on-month compared to April.

Boom Bust is joined by John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Business School, to discuss whether the two nations are willing to make any changes to improve their relationship.

“I’m sure that the Ministry of Foreign Trade in China takes a position in private that they would like to see an easing of the relationship and more investment and trade linkages with the US, and discussions between the two sides to resume,” says Quelch.

He explains that “As in the US, there are hardliners in China who see this as a moment of opportunity to press for China to press home its advantage and to not make any such concessions to the US.”

