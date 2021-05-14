 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Will Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX ever get off the ground? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

14 May, 2021 10:14
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US. © Reuters / Lindsey Wasson
The Boeing 737 MAX is set to return to the skies, one month after an electrical issue forced the company to ground around 100 planes.

The US federal regulators confirmed their approval on Wednesday, saying that they found a straightforward fix and they are confident in the plane’s safety moving forward.

The FAA also noted that the latest issue was unrelated to the major problems with the flight control system that caused two deadly crashes which led to the plane’s grounding in 2019.

