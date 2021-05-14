Will Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX ever get off the ground? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

The Boeing 737 MAX is set to return to the skies, one month after an electrical issue forced the company to ground around 100 planes.

The US federal regulators confirmed their approval on Wednesday, saying that they found a straightforward fix and they are confident in the plane’s safety moving forward.

The FAA also noted that the latest issue was unrelated to the major problems with the flight control system that caused two deadly crashes which led to the plane’s grounding in 2019.

