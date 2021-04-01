 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
That’s gonna be a tussle: Boom Bust explores how Huawei will fight for its share of global 5G market

1 Apr, 2021 14:16
© Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has been central to the tech battle between the world’s two biggest economies, managed to post a record profit in 2020, despite being on the US' export blacklist and facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huawei’s net profit rose 3.2% to $9.9 billion, while its revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to $136.7 billion. Sales in China jumped over 15% to total $89.7 billion, accounting for over 65% of total revenue. The company’s carrier business, including 5G network equipment which has been at the center of controversy, grew by just 0.2%.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Miami Herbert Business School Dean John Quelch to discuss the matter.

“Huawei is a very, very strong company. It’s a very versatile company, it’s a very important national flag-carrier company for China, and there’s a tremendous amount of recourse that’s going to be put into ensuring that Huawei continues to succeed,” Dean Quelch said.

