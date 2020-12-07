Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's сryptocurrency skyrockets 1400%

A new cryptocurrency token, launched by Steve Wozniak’s new green energy and blockchain project Efforce, has surged in value since last week’s listing on one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

Wozniak’s Efforce became fully operational last week. The project that aims to transform and disrupt the energy efficiency market and allow any investor “to help the planet,” became only the second business venture for the Silicon Valley legend almost half a century after he co-founded Apple.

“We created Efforce to be the first decentralized platform that allows everyone to participate and benefit financially from worldwide energy efficiency projects, and create meaningful environmental change,” Wozniak said in a statement.

Shortly after its launch, Efforce listed the token named after Wozniak under the ticker WOZX on the HBTC exchange. The new cryptocurrency attracted $950 million in the first 13 minutes, the company said in a press release on Friday. Boosted by enormous investor interest, WOZX surged by nearly 1,400 percent since it started trading, rising from the initial price of $0.1 to $1.41 seen on Monday.

The token is set to start trading on a smaller exchange Bithumb Global next week, Efforce announced.

