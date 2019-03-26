Money not flowing into US economy because of bankers lending to ‘their friends’ – RT’s Keiser Report

Citigroup has joined JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in warning that the stock market rally hasn’t been matched by inflows into equity funds. “Buybacks, not investor inflows, now drive the US market,” it says.

“Central banks are printing money only allowed to go to a certain segment of the population means we have a ‘flowless economy,’” says Stacy Herbert. Money is not circulating; it is not going to flow into the economy, she adds.

“Right, the money velocity is dead,” agrees Max Keiser. He explains that money being loaned out from bank to bank, which is the measure of economic health, is dead and it comes at a time of increased money printing. Banks are handing hundreds of billions and trillions of dollars to their friends, says Max, with Stacy adding: “All the free money is going to the top…”

