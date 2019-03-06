Crypto crime mystery: RT’s Boom Bust on Canadian exchange going bust & suspicious CEO death

The case of a major Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, QuadrigaCX, continues to get even stranger after last year’s death of its 30-year-old CEO who effectively froze more than $100 million in customers’ funds.

Boom Bust talks to Christy Ai of CounterPartX as the story took another interesting twist. QuadrigaCX’s court-appointed auditor Ernst & Young, which gained access to CEO Gerald Cotten’s laptop, found that all of the so-called ‘cold’ (not connected to the internet) wallets were empty.

It turned out that Cotten who was the only person with the cryptographic keys started transferring funds – between $140 million and $190 million in cryptocurrencies – out of the cold wallets in the year prior to his death.

