Japan’s Nikkei crashes 5% as US markets see worst December since Great Depression
On the heels of the US markets crash, Nikkei 225, which has been slowly sliding downward over the past weeks, dropped sharply to 19,144 on open Tuesday, down 20% from its October 2 peak. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Price Index, also known as Topix, plunged roughly 5 more percent to 1,414, having hit its peak in January.
$NIKKEI-225 🇯🇵 it is being attacked by bears 🐻, holy crap (-5.08%). Santa 🎅 didn’t arrive to Japan. pic.twitter.com/vWc6Lz0IYL— Alfredo Inzunza Arce (@inzunzalfredito) December 25, 2018
The Christmas Bloodbath....3rd biggest crash since 1990..!!#Nikkeipic.twitter.com/HajxZL9qwC— Vivek Mashrani, CFA (@MashraniVivek) December 25, 2018
