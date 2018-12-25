HomeBusiness News

Japan’s Nikkei crashes 5% as US markets see worst December since Great Depression

©  Reuters / Lucas Jackson
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices have both tumbled by roughly 5% to a 20-month low after US markets suffered their worst Christmas Eve crash on record.

On the heels of the US markets crash, Nikkei 225, which has been slowly sliding downward over the past weeks, dropped sharply to 19,144 on open Tuesday, down 20% from its October 2 peak. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Price Index, also known as Topix, plunged roughly 5 more percent to 1,414, having hit its peak in January.

