Are French protests just about fuel tax hikes? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
RT’s correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij, who covered the rallies and was caught in the midst of the violence, sat in with host Bart Chilton to discuss President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions after four consecutive weeks of nationwide mayhem.
The rallies have uncovered much deeper problems within the French society, the journalist explained, as people cannot cope with unbearable living costs and the government’s failures to address this state of affairs.
