Japan unveils new ‘Supreme’ bullet train

A new high-speed bullet train has been rolled out by the Central Japan Railway (JR Tokai). It will debut in 2020 on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.

According to JR Tokai, the new Shinkansen N700S or Shinkansen ‘Supreme’ train will be smarter, sleeker and quieter. Test cars will start operating this month.

'Supreme’ Shinkansen unveiled prior to 2020 debut：The Asahi Shimbun https://t.co/vtPpEydlvHpic.twitter.com/nk1SS9JQCm — Pedro Martinez-Julia (@pedromj) March 13, 2018

“The N700S series has been completely redesigned through renovating main facilities and equipment,” Masayuki Ueno, deputy director-general of JR Tokai's Shinkansen Operations Division, told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. “We have produced a train that can symbolize a new era for the Tokaido Shinkansen line.”

With a golden ‘Supreme’ logo, the N700S series will have a curvier head profile than the old N700A model. The sharper nose design, called “dual Supreme wind,” will reduce noise when entering tunnels and lessen air resistance.

The 16-car variation train will be 11 tons lighter than the older generation, partly thanks to the new silicon-carbide semiconductors and natural air-cooling system. The train will have a maximum speed of 300km/h – the same as other N700 series trains.

All passenger seats will be fitted with power sockets for electronic devices, while passengers travelling first-class will enjoy 15 percent more leg room. The new design will also include head compartments that light up when a train approaches stations to remind passengers to pick up their belongings.

