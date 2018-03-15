Total recall: Ford rules 1.4mn cars unsafe because their steering wheels could come off

Auto giant Ford has recalled a whopping 1.37 million cars in the US over fears their steering wheels could come off in drivers’ hands. Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models made in the last four years are affected.

On Wednesday, Ford said it acted after two accidents, one of which resulted in an injury, that were linked to the problem. The Dearborn, Michigan-based firm said a steering wheel bolt could potentially come loose, possibly allowing the wheel to detach.

The recall covers all Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs built at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant since 2014. Around 6,000 Fusion and Ford Focus cars built between 2013 and 2016 with one-liter and 1.6-liter engines were also recalled over the risk of fire from fractured clutch pressure plates.

“Safety is our number one priority,” a company statement said. “We want to reassure our customers that the affected vehicles remain safe to drive.” But the company said owners should contact their local dealer if their car shows symptoms of “abnormal clutch noise, odor, smoke, and/or engine speed flare accompanied by a loss of power.”

Ford assured drivers that the work to fix the problems would be carried out free of charge.

