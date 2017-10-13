Uber appeals loss of license in London

Ride-hailing firm Uber has filed an appeal against the London transport regulator after losing its license to operate in the city.

The papers were submitted to Westminster Magistrates' Court, and the appeal should take place in December. During a City Hall question session, London mayor Sadiq Khan said it “will take its course.”

“While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London (TfL). As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right,” the company’s spokesman said.

The taxi service was stripped of its private-hire operator's license last month. The city regulator said Uber was not "fit and proper" to hold a permit.

“TfL considers Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” it said in a statement.

The litigation started after reported attempts by Uber to settle the issue out of court. Earlier this month, Uber's new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi reportedly met with TfL commissioner Mike Brown for peace negotiations.

Khosrowshahi issued an apology to Londoners for mistakes that caused the license to be revoked. The company launched a campaign to win over its London customers.

'Black Cab taxi drivers are doing somersaults': Londoners react to #Uber losing its license. https://t.co/U7CPb9p6fP — RT UK (@RTUKnews) September 22, 2017

According to the regulator, Uber was banned due to the company's alleged use of its secret “Greyball” software to avoid regulators as well as its approach to reporting crime.

According to Uber, over 3.5 million London customers will be affected by the decision along with 40,000 drivers who will be forced to look for other work.