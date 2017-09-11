Russia goes green: Sales of eco-friendly cars outstrip US

The share of ecologically ‘clean’ vehicles sold in Russia has reached 40 percent, according to the latest research by the International Energy Agency (IEA) seen by Russian media.

Read more

The figure is similar to that in Australia, China, and Mexico. The sales of eco-friendly vehicles in the US make up 35 percent of overall sales.

The agency report seen by daily Izvestia reveals that in Russia the number of new passenger cars with carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions less than 180 grams per kilometer has significantly risen since 2005.

At the same time, sales of vehicles with carbon CO2 emissions of higher than 240 grams per kilometer dropped to 10 percent from 20 percent within the period.

Sales of passengers cars with the prevailing CO2 emission of up to 240 grams per kilometer have also seen a drastic fall from 70 percent to 50 percent.

Vehicles sold in Russia are becoming more eco-friendly due to tougher environmental requirements from state regulators, according to the analytical agency Autostat. The analysts say state standards for engines have been drastically changed over the last ten years.