RT’S GOLD FOR A TRUMP DEEPFAKE VIDEO ONE OF 6 TOP PRIZES AT NEW YORK FESTIVALS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 13, 2021 – RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War and a deepfake promo video released ahead of the 2020 US presidential election won six gold prizes at the New York Festivals. RT received a total of 10 awards at the prestigious international TV and film competition.

RT’s promo made in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election won gold in the ‘Special Visual Effects: Promotion/Open & IDs’ category and silver in the ‘News Promotion’ category. During the 2020 US presidential race, RT published a video imagining what Donald Trump’s job at the Russian news network might look like in the event of him losing the election. The video was made using deepfake technology.

RT’s video recreating the moment captured in the legendary 1945 wartime photograph ‘Raising a Flag Over the Reichstag’ won first prize in the ‘Promotion/Open & IDs: Documentary/Information Program Promotion’ category.

RT’s VR film ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Nazi concentration camp by Soviet troops, won gold in the ‘Video Art & Experimental Film’, ‘Production Design/Art Direction’, and ‘Innovation’ categories.

The ‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ series won gold in ‘Animation’ and bronze in ‘Use of Technology’.

The ‘#VictoryAlphabet: from Brest to Reichstag’ YouTube documentary series received bronze in the ‘Films: Feature Documentaries’ and ‘Documentary: History & Society’ categories.

In June 2021, RT’s interactive project titled ‘Endless Letter’ won bronze at the New York Festivals Advertising Awards. A year before that, #Romanovs100 interactive AR book took home a New York Festivals gold prize. Over the years, multiple RT projects have received New York Festivals awards: #1917LIVE, special reports from Libya, a talk show hosted by Julian Assange, and various RT documentaries.