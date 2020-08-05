RT’S VR PROJECT ON AUSCHWITZ LIBERATION NAMED ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ BY RED DOT AWARDS

MOSCOW, AUGUST 5 — RT’s virtual-reality (VR) film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, Peter Bankov’s poster-poem and the #VictoryFont ‘May’, all created as part of RT’s #VictoryPages project to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, won seven awards, including two top honors, at the Red Dot Awards – one of the oldest competitions that recognizes achievements in the area of design and brand communications.

RT’s VR film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technologies, scooped two Red Dot awards: Best of the Best in the Online – Special Projects and Interface & User Experience Design – 3D Computer Graphics categories. It also received two recognitions in the Film & Animations – Short Films and Illustrations categories.

The film, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, was created based on 3D drawings by Moscow secondary-school students, in collaboration with VR artist Denis Semionov.

The ‘Four Lines about War’ series, a ‘poster-poem’ by Russian artist Peter Bankov, who incorporated into the work poems and lyrics written during and after the Second World War, received the Red Dot awards in the Typography – Posters and Posters – Series categories. ‘May’, the unique font developed for RT’s #VictoryPages project, was recognized as a Red Dot Winner in the Typography – Typefaces category.

“The idea behind RT’s #VictoryPages project was to show a new approach to the legacy of the Great Patriotic War – through new media, digital art and interactive design. It’s a great honor that three elements of our project were awarded top marks from a distinguished panel of judges, the best creative industry professionals from all over the world,” said Kirill Karnovich-Valua, the project’s creative director.

RT’s large-scale digital documentary project #VictoryPages dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube. The project has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards and in other international competitions.

The Red Dot Award was established in 1955, with leading global brands competing for it every year. In 2019, this prestigious award went to RT’s augmented-reality album for the #Romanovs100 social media project.