RT’S VR FILM TO BE SCREENED AT THE VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 — RT’s virtual-reality (VR) documentary film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, will be part of the immersive program at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF). The screenings are scheduled for September 28-29.

RT’s VR film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, created in collaboration with VR-artist Denis Semionov and based on 3D art made by students of Moscow School No.548, features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technology, which is a requirement for being included in the official VIFF Immersed program.

“We’ve decided to create the first-ever volumetric market this year. We had an impressive 100 submissions from all over the world and it was a really tough task to select just 16 works. Making it into the official selection of VIFF Immersed proves the quality and innovation behind each work,” said Rene Pinnell, member of the VIFF Immersed selection board, founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope.fund.

‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’ is part of RT’s #VictoryPages social media project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The project tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube, and has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Red Dot Awards, Digiday Awards and other international competitions.

Founded in 1958, the Vancouver International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in North America. This year, the VIFF Immersed selection board was comprised of Intel and Microsoft representatives, as well as other experts.