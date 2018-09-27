RT LAUNCHES JOINT PROJECT WITH US SPACE FOUNDATION – WORLD’S LARGEST SPACE NGO

MOSCOW, 27 SEPTEMBER— The RT360 team will be working with Space Foundation, a leading US-based nonprofit, non-governmental organization that popularizes space research. Panoramic videos from the Space 360 project— a joint effort between RT, Roscosmos, and RSC Energia Corporation — will be presented at the Space Foundation’s upcoming events, and at the education- and science-focused Discovery Center on an ongoing basis.

RT will provide the Discovery Center with its Space360 videos, enabling visitors to watch RT’s panoramic videos using VR headsets and a spherical projection system called Science of a Sphere. Participants will get a chance to see the first-ever panoramic images of Earth as seen from outer space as well as the first-ever 360 video filmed in open space, a tribute to Stephen Hawking 360, and New Year’s holiday celebrations taking place aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“RT’s Space360 projects have received worldwide attention since the beginning, but working with a leading space organization like the Space Foundation means taking it to the next level. We have several joint projects in the works, and we are happy that RT’s videos will help American students experience space in the most immersive format available without leaving Earth,” said Eduard Chizhikov, head of RT 360.

Vladimir Ustimenko, head of press relations for Roscosmos State Corporation, added, “Despite the challenges we might face here on Earth, every country sees space as a place for cooperation. It’s not only a place for missions to other planets in our solar system but a place for the ISS, where we filmed our joint project, Space360. Every year the Space Foundation holds a space symposium, attended by high-profile guests, including US military officials such as the heads of the Air Force and StratCom, and top management from Lockheed Martin and Boeing. We believe that the more joint projects like this we have, the better we’ll be able to work together and cooperate on Earth.”

“The 360 Images provided by the RT360 team will help people to feel immersed in space. Not everyone can be an astronaut, but these videos help everyone feel they are one step closer to space. The Space Foundation Discovery Center appreciates RT360’s partnership in helping us to make space a part of everyone’s life,” said Travis Schenk, Discovery Center director, Space Foundation.

In November 2016, RT delivered the first-ever panoramic video of Earth from space, as seen from aboard the ISS. In October 2017, RT presented SPACEWALK 360, the first panoramic video ever filmed in open space. RT’s Space360 content has made headlines across international media, including The Verge, The Huffington Post UK, The International Business Times, Mashable and more. Space360 videos have received more than 70 million views across RT’s Facebook pages and YouTube channels.

RT’s 360 content is available on Facebook, YouTube, and the RT360 mobile app (available for download at Google Play, App Store, and Oculus Store).