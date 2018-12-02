RT EXTENDS NATIONAL BROADCASTING IN ARGENTINA AT PUTIN-MACRI MEETING

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 2 — RT’s executives and Argentinian authorities signed an agreement to extend the 24/7 broadcasting of RT Spanish on Argentina’s national TV broadcasting network (Television Digital Abierta – TDA). The signing ceremony was attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Argentinian leader Mauricio Macri.

“We are grateful to Argentina for giving us the opportunity to extend RT’s nation-wide broadcasting in the country. Over the last four years, we’ve seen it time and again just how much the people of Argentina want to have access to the full spectrum of stories and views in order to have a complete picture of what is going on in the world. We are proud that the voice of RT is heard throughout Latin America, and that its audience trusts us,” said head of RT Spanish Victoria Vorontsova.

According to the new agreement, RT en Español will be available on TDA throughout Argentina until October 2022. RT Spanish became the first foreign broadcaster to be carried by TDA. The broadcasting was launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Argentinian president Cristina Kirchner via a video conference in 2014.

According to a study by Ipsos, the weekly audience of RT in Latin America has grown nearly 300% in two years, 2015-2017. Today, 18 million people watch RT weekly in 10 countries of the region.

RT Spanish website has the largest audience of all international news outlets broadcasting in Spanish. According to the data provided by SimilarWeb, RT en Español has been outpacing the Spanish-language websites of BBC, CNN, Euronews and France 24 in terms of a number of visitors for many months running. On YouTube, RT Spanish has more than 1 billion views, surpassing all other international news outlets that broadcast in Spanish.