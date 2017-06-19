RT SCORES 13 TELLY AWARDS WITH DUTERTE DOC, LEE CAMP SHOW, GITMO REPORT & MORE

MOSCOW, 19 JUNE—RT took home 13 prizes at the annual Telly Awards, one of the world’s premier honors in television production, including two first-place prizes and one People’s Telly. This year’s competition also saw entries by Showtime, HBO Latin America, TLC-Discovery Communications, and CBS Sports Network.

In the category ‘Documentary: Individual,’ RT’s documentary ‘Project Duterte,’ which discusses the controversial war on drugs waged by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, took home the top prize (Silver Telly), while RT America’s Redacted Tonight hosted by comedian Lee Camp won the People’s Telly in the category ‘TV Programs/Segments for TV Shows/Segments’ after garnering the most votes online. Redacted Tonight won an additional three second-place prizes (Bronze Telly) in three other categories.

Earning second prize were two promos: one for RT International program ‘Worlds Apart,’ and one for RT’s #1917 Live Twitter project. The video ‘Meet Mr. Russian: We didn't hack Trump’s Twitter; we hacked him!’ RTDoc’s 3D graphics, and the animation for the pilot of the RT Arabic show ‘Behind the Scenes,’ also took home second-place honors.

Rounding out the awards was a report on America’s infamous Guantanamo prison, as well as an episode of The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann, and a special segment of ‘FishTank’ on libertarianism vs. progressivism.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, videos, and films. Winners represent the world’s most respected television stations, production companies, cable operators, advertising agencies, and corporate video departments. A judging panel of over 500 industry professionals – each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of the Silver Telly Council – judge the competition, upholding the standard of excellence that Telly has always represented. On average, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries each year from all 50 states and five continents.