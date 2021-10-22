RT’S TRUMP DEEPFAKE VIDEO AND 75TH WWII ANNIVERSARY PROJECTS IN THE PROMAX GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS FINALS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 22, 2021 — RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War, the network’s deepfake promo videos and other works have been nominated for 18 categories of the Promax Global Excellence Awards 2021 – one of the most prestigious competitions in promotion, marketing and design.

They’re Crazy about Us promo will be competing in the Best Brand Image Promo: Over 60 Seconds and Best Stunt Promotion of the Promax Global Awards. It presents a humorous vision of what leading politicians of the world might be discussing with their psychotherapists at a time when Russia's RT is getting ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary on air. The prominent figures confiding secrets to their therapists are Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

RT’s another deepfake video, released ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, is a finalist in the News: Election Coverage Promo/Campaign, Funniest Promo: Over 60 Seconds and News/Special Report: Best Program Promo categories. During the 2020 US presidential race, RT published a video imagining what Donald Trump’s job at the Russian news network might look like in the event of him losing the election.

RT’s promo for 2020 US presidential election coverage made it to the finals in the News: Best Program Open/Titles category, while a promo video for the 11th anniversary of RT Spanish is a finalist in the Current Affairs: Best Program Promo category.

RT’s large-scale #VictoryPages project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War is going to compete in the Best Organic Use Of Social Media To Promote A Program Or Series and Best Social Media Content Series categories. #VictoryPages tells the story of the Great Patriotic War through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube.

The Endless Letter, RT’s social media project, created in collaboration with students from the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin, is in the finals of the Promax Global Excellence Awards, competing in the Best Talent Integration Using Social Media; Best Social Media Content Series; and Best Organic Use Of Social Media To Promote A Program Or Series categories. The Endless Letter is a unique graphic series featuring missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them. Endless Letter: Web Experience is a finalist in the Best Technical Innovations: Digital Platforms category.

War: Kids’ drawings in VR animation has scored a nomination in the Best Technical Innovations: Digital category. This project revives wartime children’s drawings through virtual reality, created by top VR artists.

Four projects of RT America are also among the Promax Global Excellence Awards finalists in various categories.

The winners of the Promax Global Excellence Awards 2021 will be announced on November 18 during an online ceremony.

Promax is a global association that established a number of the most prestigious awards in TV promotion, marketing and design.