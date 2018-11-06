RT’S MULTIMEDIA PROJECTS ROMANOVS100 AND 1917LIVE SHORTLISTED IN 4 CATEGORIES AT THE EPICA AWARDS

MOSCOW, 6 NOVEMBER— RT’s multi-platform, interactive social media projects #Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE, dedicated to the historic events of the early 20th century in Russia, have been shortlisted in 4 categories at the 2018 Epica Awards— one of the most prestigious competitions honoring excellence in the fields of advertising and marketing.

#Romanovs100, the large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, has been named a finalist in two categories: ‘Social Networks’ and ‘Media’. RT will compete against campaigns created by leading advertising agencies such as BBDO and McCann, as well as projects launched by the BBC, The Times, France 3, Vice Media, Netflix, and National Geographic.

The project #1917LIVE —a large-scale historical re-enactment that marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution by recreating the events “in real time”—has been shortlisted for ‘Copywriting & Storytelling’ and ‘Publication Design’.

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, took place across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. The published photographs represent the most complete collection of photos taken by the royal family to this day. As part of the #Romanovs100 project, RT also produced a VR animation of the ‘Romanovs’ Lullaby,’ an exclusive composition by well-known Russian musician and performer Peter Nalitch. In addition, RT produced three other video clips in the style of the early 20th century, using archival photographs as a reference to reconstruct real moments from the royal family’s life.

#1917LIVE is one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time. Historians from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as the world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho.

The project has received more than 20 Russian and international awards, including the 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award. At the Shorty Social Good Awards, the project won for ‘Best in Education’ and won gold for ‘Best Overall Twitter Presence’. The project was also honored at the New York Festivals and last year’s Epica Awards and was named a three-time finalist at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

The Epica Awards, founded in 1987, is a prestigious awards competition in the field of advertising, design and marketing. The jury includes representatives from more than 200 international web and print publications dedicated to the sphere of communications and marketing.This year’s ceremony will take place in Amsterdam on November 15.