RT RECEIVES 23 NEW YORK FESTIVALS NOMINATIONS FOR NEWS, DOCS, HISTORICAL CONTENT AND PROMOS

MOSCOW, JUNE 10, 2021 — RT is in the finals of the New York Festivals Awards with 23 works. The recognized content includes projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, coverage of US politics, documentaries on cultural, social, and political issues, as well as achievements in design, digital and ‘deepfake’ technology.

Dennis Miller, American actor, comedian, five-time Emmy award winner and RT America talk show host, is nominated for the ‘Best Host in the Craft: Program’ category, while his show Dennis Miller +One will be competing for gold in the ‘Entertainment Special: Talk/Interview Special’ category.

RT America’s issue of ‘News.Views.Hughes’, dedicated to the State of the Union Address hosted by Fox News veteran Scottie Nell Hughes, is in the finals in the category ‘News: Program: Best News Analysis/Commentary’.

Other works shortlisted are a deepfake video of Donald Trump coming to work at RT, timed for the 2020 US presidential election, and the ‘Green Menace’ video, which instructed viewers on ways to keep themselves ‘safe’ from RT’s influence. This latter, black-and-white promo was shot using 16mm film and was inspired by old US instructional films that taught American citizens about civil defense during the Cold War; it was made to celebrate 15 years of RT’s international broadcasting and the network’s success over that time.

‘Raising a Flag Over the Reichstag’, RT’s commemorative film that brings to life the iconic wartime image, has reached the finals in the category ‘Promotion/Open & IDs: Documentary/Information Program Promotion’.

The channel’s YouTube series ‘#VictoryAlphabet: from Brest to Reichstag’ is in the festival’s finals in two categories: ‘Films: Feature Documentaries’ and ‘Documentary: History & Society’. RT’s VR film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, is now a finalist across five categories, while the ‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ project is in the finals in two categories.

‘RT reports: Brumadinho: pain, mourning and desperation’ has been shortlisted in the ‘Documentary: Social Justice’ category. A special report by RT Spanish investigates the causes and covers the consequences of Brazil’s 2019 deadly dam disaster. Among RT’s highlighted documentary works are ‘Square Metre of Hell’, ‘The German Paedo-files’ and ‘The Art of Isolation’.

A newscast promo, graphic design for RT America show In Question, and a video dedicated to the celebration of Vladimir Lenin’s 150th birthday are nominated across various categories as well.

RT has been the recipient of dozens of New York Festivals Awards throughout the years. RT’s docs and groundbreaking AR (Augmented Reality) book for the channel’s multi-platform social media project #Romanovs100 were among the winners in 2020, whereas the project #Romanovs100 itself scooped a win in 2019. In 2018, RT’s project #1917LIVE, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the revolution in Russia, and an RT documentary about the life of children in war-torn Syria, took top prize. In 2017, a series of special reports by RT about war-torn Libya and the documentary film ‘H2WOE’ about the water shortage crisis in India both took gold. Previously, Julian Assange’s program on RT also took home gold, and the documentary film ‘Blood and Honor’ scooped the first prize.