RT’S #ROMANOVS100 PROJECT SHORTLISTED AT THE DIGIDAY MEDIA AWARDS EUROPE

MOSCOW, 25 MARCH— #Romanovs100, the large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, has made it to the finals of the Digiday Media Awards Europe, which recognizes the projects and companies that are “modernizing European media”.

RT’s #Romanovs100 will compete in three categories: “Best Branded Content Series”, “Best Original Content Series”, and “Best Use of Social”.

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, was offered across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts.

They represent the most complete collection to-date of photos taken by the royal family. As part of the #Romanovs100 project, RT also produced a VR animation of the ‘Romanovs’ Lullaby,’ an exclusive composition by well-known Russian musician and performer Peter Nalitch. In addition, RT produced three other video clips in the style of the early 20th century, using archival photographs as a reference to reconstruct real moments from the royal family’s life.

In 2018, #Romanovs100 took home wins at The Drum Awards and Clio Entertainment, and was named a finalist in two categories of the Epica Awards—a prestigious competition honoring achievements in the spheres of advertising, marketing, and design. This year, the project will compete in 9 categories at the New York Festivals.

#Romanovs100 was created by the same team behind the channel’s international #1917LIVE project — one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real time.

Historians from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as the world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. The project has received more than 20 Russian and international awards, including the 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award. At the Shorty Social Good Awards, the project won for ‘Best in Education’ and won gold for ‘Best Overall Twitter Presence.’ It was also a three-time finalist at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

In March 2019, the #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 projects were showcased at South by Southwest (SXSW) Edu, America’s biggest education forum. Several leaders from the project also hosted a panel discussion on the ways in which social media can be used to enhance the study of history.

The Digiday Awards, established by the online magazine “Digiday”, is an international competition honoring “companies, campaigns and creative modernizing media and marketing.” The winners of the 2019 Digiday Media Awards Europe will be announced on 9 May in London.