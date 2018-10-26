REDFISH HONORED AT INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL FOR COVERAGE OF UK’S HEALTHCARE CRISIS

MOSCOW, 26 OCTOBER — The RT project Redfish, a new collective media start-up, has received an “Award of Excellence” at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival, an international competition dedicated to honoring documentaries and docu-dramas.

Redfish’s documentary "Death by a Thousand Cuts: The Great NHS Sell Off" was honored at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival with the “Award of Excellence”. Featuring healthcare activist Dan Glass, the documentary is a grassroots report on the efforts by private interest groups to seize control of the UK’s public healthcare services and how their efforts can be stopped. Redfish’s entry was recognized among more than 200 entries from around the world.

Launched in late 2017 and headquartered in Berlin, Redfish was founded as a subsidiary of Ruptly, RT’s global multimedia news agency. Consisting of a small team of dedicated journalists and activists, Redfish aims to bring “radical, in-depth grassroots features and investigative video reports”. Its first report on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, “Failed By The State: The Struggle in the Shadow of Grenfell” was praised by VICE as a “fantastic example of amateur community-produced media.” Its video reports on YouTube have already earned nearly 3 million views.

The Docs Without Borders Film Festival is an international, web-based festival dedicated exclusively to honoring documentaries and docu-dramas. DWBFF is a committee member of the Universal Film and Festival Organisation.