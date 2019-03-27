RT GRABS GOLD AND TWO SILVERS AT PROMAX EUROPE

MOSCOW, 27 MARCH –– RT won gold and two silvers at this year’s Promax Europe Awards — one of the most prestigious competitions in the sphere of entertainment design and marketing. The winners were a promo featuring legendary football coach José Mourinho, clips for the large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project #Romanovs100s, and the opening titles for RT Spanish’s “Entrevista”.

RT took gold in the category “Program specific logo” for the opening titles of the RT Spanish program “Entrevista”, winning over projects by HBO Europe and Nickelodeon.

Filmed in the style of the early 20th century, video clips for #Romanovs100, the multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, was awarded silver in the “Special event spot” category, leaving behind projects by NBC, TNT, and Italy’s RAI.

RT’s promo featuring legendary football coach José Mourinho making his predictions for the 2018 World Cup in Russia took silver in the “Long-form promo” category, beating out FOX Networks Group.

Last year, RT’s promo for its World Cup coverage, featuring Mourinho and Russian ballerinas and athletes, was ranked first among the best videos of 2018 by The Daily Brief, a media outlet created by the Promax association.

RT has won 32 Promax awards in total, including 14 gold awards, for its various creative projects, such as the channel’s Never Giving Up promo featuring members of the Russian Paralympic team, RT’s 10-year anniversary promos, the network’s promo for the 70-year anniversary Victory Day celebration and many other projects.

The Promax International Association is the founder of the world’s leading competitions in the sphere of TV promotion, marketing, and design.