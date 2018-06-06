RT EXCLUSIVE: JOSE MOURINHO REVEALS HIS PICKS FOR THE 2018 WORLD CUP

MOSCOW, 6 JUNE –In an exclusive RT video, legendary football coach Jose Mourinho shares his World Cup Russia 2018 group-stage predictions ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 14. The FIFA World Coach of the Year then invites fans to test their predictions against his own.

RT and Mourinho are inviting all fans to match his picks for how the tournament will play out by sharing their predictions on social media using #MatchMourinho.

Of his predictions, Mourinho commented: “It is very difficult. I don’t want to be emotional, but I have to be… I want my players to win, but I also want my players to go on holiday. So, this is going to be tough.”

Jose Mourinho, head coach of English football club Manchester United, was honored as the first FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010. The Portuguese Football Federation named him the Portuguese Coach of the Century, while the Union of European Football Associations named him one of the top 10 greatest coaches since the organization’s foundation in 1954. For nearly a decade, from 2003 to 2012, Mourinho won at least one major tournament in every calendar year.

Mourinho will participate in RT’s special coverage dedicated to the 2018 World Cup, sharing his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

Earlier, Team RT was joined by ex-Liverpool striker and former English international Stan Collymore, as well as the legendary former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. RT Spanish will feature famous Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama, his country’s most capped player.

During the championship, RT will broadcast live from special studios in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and Samara. Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews with sports stars. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.