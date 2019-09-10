'COVERING CONFLICT': RT TO HOST MEDIA EVENT ON IMPACT AND RISKS OF WAR JOURNALISM

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 10 — RT will hold MEDIA TALK ’Covering Conflict: Dimensions, Risks And Responsibilities Of Journalism In The Hot Zone‘ — a conference featuring the winners of the second annual Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards. War reporters and media experts from several countries will take part alongside Dmitry Peskov, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Digital and Technological Development, and Tatyana Chernigovskaya, professor, expert in the field of neuroscience, psycholinguistics and theory of the mind and the corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Education.

MEDIA TALK ’Covering Conflict: Dimensions, Risks And Responsibilities Of Journalism In The Hot Zone‘ will conclude the 2019 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards. The Awards were established by RT to commemorate Khaled Alkhateb, a journalist killed in Syria while he was covering the fighting for RT Arabic. Leading journalism and media professionals will discuss recent developments in war journalism, impartiality when covering international conflicts, the role of AI in debunking fake news from the frontlines, and more.

The conference program includes the following sessions:

— Reporter At War: Is The Job Worth The Risk?

The winners of the second annual Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards — journalists Fausto Biloslavo (Italy), Amitabh P Revi (India), and Anton Stepanenko (Russia) — will talk about their work in conflict zones and discuss the challenges journalists face today.

Moderator: RT Middle East Bureau Chief Paula Slier, who has covered military conflicts in Syria, Libya, Egypt, Palestine, Israel, and Ukraine.

— Away From The Front: Navigating Danger Zones In Reporting On Civil Unrest

Russian MP and journalist Evgeny Primakov, war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, and head of RT France Ksenia Fedorova will talk about the nature of mass protests.

Moderator: Anna Knishenko, TV host for RT Arabic, war correspondent who has reported from Syria and Ukraine.

— The Deep Fake: Will Content Verification Define War Reporting In Near Future?

Professor, expert in the field of neuroscience, psycholinguistics and theory of mind, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Education Tatyana Chernigovskaya, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for digital and technological development Dmitry Peskov, and the CEO of international multimedia news agency RUPTLY, Dinara Toktosunova, will talk about verifying the authenticity of video footage recorded in a conflict zone, the effect AI can have on journalism, and challenges of the digital world.

Moderator: Pyotr Lidov-Petrovsky, director of communications at MIA Rossiya Segodnya.

RT MEDIA TALK ’Covering Conflict: Dimensions, Risks And Responsibilities Of Journalism In The Hot Zone‘ will take place in Moscow on October 2.

Venue: SOGLASIE HALL, 36/1 Prospekt Mira, Moscow

RT MEDIA TALK will close out the 2019 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards.