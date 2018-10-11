RT’S ROMANOVS100 AND 1917LIVE PROJECT SHORTLISTED AT THE DIGIDAY AWARDS AND CLIO ENTERTAINMENT

MOSCOW, 11 OCTOBER — RT’s multi-platform, interactive social media projects #Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE, dedicated to the historic events of the early 20th century in Russia, are finalists at the Digiday Awards – a competition celebrating work that is “modernizing marketing and media” – and the prestigious Clio Entertainment competition honoring outstanding work in advertising and film/television promotion.

Video clips from the large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, will compete in the “Original Content” category at this year’s Clio Entertainment. Other shortlisted works are projects produced by the networks HBO, Showtime, and Viceland.

#Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE, RT’s international, historical social media re-enactment dedicated to the events of 1917 in Russia, are also finalists at the Digiday Awards in two categories: “Most Innovative Publisher” and “Social Media Team of the Year.”

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, took place across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. The published photographs represent the most complete collection of photos taken by the royal family to this day. As part of the #Romanovs100 project, RT also produced a VR animation of the ‘Romanovs’ Lullaby,’ an exclusive composition by well-known Russian musician and performer Peter Nalitch. In addition, RT produced three other video clips in the style of the early 20th century, using archival photographs as a reference to reconstruct real moments from the royal family’s life.

#Romanovs100 was created by the same team behind the channel’s international #1917LIVE project, one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time. Historians from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as the world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. The project has received more than 20 Russian and international awards, including the 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award. At the Shorty Social Good Awards, the project won for ‘Best in Education’ and won gold for ‘Best Overall Twitter Presence.’ It was also a three-time finalist at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

Established in 1971, Clio Entertainment is one of the most prestigious awards competitions in the field of advertising and film and television promotion. The jury includes representatives from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO and other major content producers.

Digiday Awards is an international competition honoring “the companies, campaigns and creative that are modernizing media and marketing.” The jury consists of representatives from some of the largest international brands, including Showtime, HBO, BMW, and Disney.