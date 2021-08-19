 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT SCORES ITS 11TH EMMY NOMINATION, FOR COVERAGE OF THE NAGORNO-KARABAKH CONFLICT

19 Aug, 2021 16:04
MOSCOW, AUGUST 19, 2021 – RT is an International Emmy finalist in the News category for its coverage of the 2020 military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region disputed by Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is RT’s 11th Emmy Awards nomination overall. 

RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov and his crew arrived in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as it came under heavy artillery fire. He also spoke to refugees and the mothers of soldiers fighting on both sides of the conflict. 

Competing for the final prize in the News category, RT will face off against Sky News, Al Jazeera English and Brazil’s Globo. The winners of the International Emmy Awards will be announced on September 28. 

RT has seven nominations for the International News & Current Affairs Emmy – for reportage on the crash-landing of the Superjet 100 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, and its aftermath (2020), the coverage of a massive fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo (2019), the humanitarian crisis in Mosul, Iraq (2018), the 70th session of the UN General Assembly (2016), Guantanamo Bay inmates’ hunger strike (2014), the Occupy Wall Street protests (2012), and US President Barack Obama’s first visit to Moscow (2010). 

In July 2021, RT’s VR project ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous extermination camp by the Soviet Army was nominated for News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Additionally, RT America’s ‘Boom Bust’ financial show became a Daytime Emmy finalist for Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program in 2020. Chris Hedges, the Pulitzer Prize-winning host of ‘On Contact with Chris Hedges’, secured RT America its first Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, as an Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

