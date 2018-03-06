LEGENDARY LATIN AMERICAN FOOTBALLER CARLOS VALDERRAMA ON HIS PARTNERSHIP WITH RT: IT'S A GREAT OPPOR

MOSCOW, 6 MARCH 2018– With 100 days until the World Cup in Russia, famous Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama, RT Spanish’s host for the special coverage of the championship, talks about his partnership with the channel and promises to shave his head if the Colombian national team wins.

Speaking about his partnership with RT, Carlos Valderrama said: “I think it’s a great opportunity. Especially now when Colombia has qualified. It’s quite a challenge, but I accept it in the best way. Why? Because it’s something unforgettable for us. We don’t qualify for World Cups very often, you know. So we have to use this opportunity, and if we reach there we live it in the flesh. For me personally it’s an opportunity to show what happiness means to us, the Colombians. Besides, all our country will be able to see our national team play and have all the information live and directly from RT. I think it’s important to provide all the information to Colombia and the whole of South America. We are going to have the information directly for Colombia, for South America, and that gives me a great satisfaction.”

Commenting on Colombia’s loss at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Valderrama said: “It was the best performance we've ever had in the World Cup. I think that it was difficult to get where we got. We had it so close. We played Brazil. It is always difficult to play against the host country, but it was a good performance. This national team’s aim is to overtake that. I think this national team is good. Some changes have been made, but the substitutes came up to the mark. All the Colombians are optimistic that our team can be a surprise at this world championship.”

In answer to the question about whether or not he is ready to shave his head should Colombia become the World Champions, Valderrama answered: “If we are world champions, so it’s yes.”

On March 5, RT announced that legendary football coach José Mourinho would be joining the channel for its special World Cup coverage. Mourinho was named FIFA ‘World Coach of the Year’ and trained top international football clubs in Spain’s La Liga (Real Madrid), English Premier League (Chelsea), Italia’s Serie A (Inter) and Portugal’s Primeira Liga (Porto). During the games, José will share his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

In late 2017, RT confirmed that celebrated Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel would also be joining its World Cup line-up. With Schmeichel, United won five Premier League titles and three FA Cups. Schmeichel will be hosting a sports commentary series in the run-up to, and throughout, the World Cup. Throughout the series he will discuss the most important events in global football, as well as visit all the World Cup host cities, providing a unique insight into the preparations and environment around the games.

Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews with sports stars. The site is available in Russian, English, Spanish and Arabic. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.