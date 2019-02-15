RT AMERICA LAUNCHES WEEKEND NEWS DIGEST MAGAZINE

WASHINGTON D.C., 15 FEBRUARY, 2019 – On Sunday, February 17, RT America will premiere “Just Press Play,” a new weekly digest of highlights from the channel's range of news and talk show programming, hosted by RT America correspondent Ashlee Banks.

“Just Press Play” will feature a “playlist” of segments from the week’s most compelling broadcasts, with Banks offering background information and in-depth discussions about the issues discussed in between segments.

“I am really excited that we are launching this new show. I am also thrilled that we will be able to showcase the amazing content we produce here at RT America,” said Banks.

Banks has reported for RT America since 2015 and previously hosted the RT program “Race in America”. She has covered such crucial issues as police brutality and the lead water crises in Flint, Michigan. In 2016, she provided on-site coverage from Charlotte, NC in the wake of violent protests following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

RT America news director Mikhail Solodovnikov voiced his excitement for the launch of “Just Press Play,” saying, “We have an amazing constellation of talent at RT America. You used to have to watch mainstream networks for Larry King, Rick Sanchez, Mike Papantonio, Jesse Ventura and Scottie Nell Hughes – but now they're all right here, and their best stuff – on Just Press Play.”

“Just Press Play” will air Sundays on RT America at 4:30 pm ET.

RT America airs from Washington, DC and is part of RT, the global TV news network. Dedicated to the top US stories and the country’s most pressing issues, it is the proud home of “Politicking” with legendary broadcaster Larry King, award-winning financial show “Boom Bust” with former US Commissioner Bart Chilton, the Emmy-nominated “On Contact” with Chris Hedges, “America’s Lawyer” with Mike Papantonio, “World According to Jesse” with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, “The Big Picture” with Holland Cooke, satirical late-night show “Redacted Tonight” with comedian Lee Camp and “Watching The Hawks” with Tyrel Ventura, Tabetha Wallace and Sean Stone. In the US, RT has a weekly TV audience of 11 million according to a survey on TV news consumption by Ipsos, a leading audience research firm. It is also the most watched TV news network on YouTube, with over 8 billion views. RT is the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Award for Best 24-hour Newscast, and a six-time Emmy finalist.