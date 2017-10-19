RT’S #1917LIVE TWITTER PROJECT FINALIST AT SHORTY SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 19, 2017— RT’s international #1917LIVE Twitter project, a large-scale historical re-enactment that marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution by recreating the events “in real time”, is a finalist at the 2017 Shorty Social Good Awards, an awards competition designed to raise global awareness of the positive impact brands, agencies, and nonprofits can have on society.

RT will compete with Google and Verizon in the “Best in Education” category at the awards, and with a UN project for “Best Overall Twitter Presence”.

Other finalists at the Shorty Social Good Awards include projects by brands such as Al Jazeera, Mashable, Twitter, McCann, M&M’s, and Airbnb.

In late 2016, RT launched one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Brought together under a flagship feed called the Russian Telegraph (RT), a fictional media outlet, the innovative project consists of dozens of Twitter accounts set up as key historical characters of the period – from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin, to common workers and soldiers. The project includes a series of specially produced promos recreating the events that took place 100 years ago, like the abdication of Nicholas II, starvation in Petrograd, and Lenin’s famous speech.

Historians from the US and UK have taken part in the project, as well as Paulo Coelho, the Brazilian world-renowned author of The Alchemist, Veronika Decides to Die, and The Zahir. Coelho runs the Twitter account of Margaretha Zelle, a famous double agent during WWI known by her stage name Mata Hari. There are over 80 accounts in total, tweeting in real time. Nearly 200,000 people are now following the project’s accounts, and the #1917LIVE hashtag has been used in over 170,000 tweets.

RT’s project sparked interest in audiences across the world and inspired many followers to join in. Any Twitter user can create an account to participate in the project under #1917CROWD.

RT’s #1917LIVE historical re-enactment on Twitter has caught the eye of various public figures, journalists and members of academia in the US, Europe and Latin America. #1917LIVE participants or followers include British and Italian MPs, the Spanish ambassador to Russia, the British ambassadors to Estonia and Ukraine, and the Russian Mission to the UN. Journalists at The Guardian, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Newsweek, and France 24 are following the project, while stories about #1917LIVE have been published in more than 10 languages.

In October 2017, #1917LIVE made it to the finals of The Drum Social Buzz Awards in the “Most Innovative Use of Social” category and the finals of the 2017 Clio Entertainment for “Best TV Promo Campaign”.

Learn more about RT #1917LIVE

The Shorty Awards, or “Shortys”, is a prestigious annual awards competition that honors the best of social media. Also known as the Grammys of social media, its jury includes representatives of media outlets such as CNN, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, as well as social networks like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This year, the Shorty Social Good Awards ceremony will take place on November 15 in New York.