RT’S #1917LIVE TWITTER PROJECT AMONG FINALISTS AT DRUM SOCIAL BUZZ AWARDS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 9, 2017– RT’s international English-language project #1917LIVE, a large-scale historical re-enactment that marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution by retweeting the events ‘in real time’, is among the finalists at the 2017 Drum Social Buzz Awards.

RT will compete against some of the largest international corporations, including Unilever and Adidas, in the Most Innovative Use of Social category.

In late 2016, RT launched one of the biggest historical re-enactments on Twitter ever. Brought together under a flagship feed called the Russian Telegraph (RT), a fictional media outlet, the innovative project consists of dozens of Twitter accounts set up as key historical characters of the time period, from the last Russian tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers.

Historians from the US and UK have taken part in the project, as well as Paulo Coelho, world-renowned Brazilian author of ‘The Alchemist’, ‘Veronika Decides to Die’, and ‘The Zahir’. Coelho runs the Twitter account of Margaretha Zelle, a famous double agent during WWI known by her stage name Mata Hari. There are over 80 accounts in total, tweeting in real time. Nearly 200,000 people are now following the project’s accounts, and the #1917LIVE hashtag has been used in over 170,000 tweets.

RT’s project sparked interest in audiences across the world and inspired many followers to join in. Any Twitter user can create an account to participate in the project under #1917CROWD.

RT’s #1917LIVE historical re-enactment on Twitter caught the eye of various public figures, journalists and members of academia in the US, Europe and Latin America. #1917LIVE participants or followers include British and Italian MPs, the Spanish ambassador to Russia, the British ambassadors to Estonia and Ukraine, and the Russian Mission to the UN among its followers. Journalists at The Guardian, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Newsweek, and France 24 are following the project, while stories about #1917LIVE have been published in more than 10 languages.

The Drum Social Buzz Awards bring together individuals and companies at the forefront of social media. The ceremony will take place on November 29 in London.